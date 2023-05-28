HI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200,534.61 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and $200,534.61 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,563.20 or 0.99969847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00421551 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $241,235.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.