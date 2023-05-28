HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth $1,448,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HireQuest by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HireQuest by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HQI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on HireQuest from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. HireQuest has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $340.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, research analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It also offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

