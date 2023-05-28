iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,145 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 358,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLK stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $3.08. 52,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,704. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. It operates through the Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions segments. The Marketing Solutions segment refers to the online marketing service business. The Enterprise Solutions segment reflects the results of the firm’s SaaS products and services.

