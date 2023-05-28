ICON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.29 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $235.53 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,284,014 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 958,268,407.8986272 with 958,268,446.85932 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24387701 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,035,075.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

