IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $29.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 4,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7,161.8% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 143.90%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

