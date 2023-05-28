IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 2.7 %

IDYA opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 143.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.