iExec RLC (RLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.22 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $115.71 million and $5.22 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00005872 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017491 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,219.01 or 0.99974039 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.58504506 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $5,121,601.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

