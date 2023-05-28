Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the April 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IMBBY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 250,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,426. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

