Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Infobird Trading Down 11.7 %

NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Infobird has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Institutional Trading of Infobird

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infobird stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 32.92% of Infobird at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

