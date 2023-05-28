ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of FR opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $55.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

