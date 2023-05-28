ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3,373.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.12.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

