ING Groep NV Buys 615,890 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,890 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

