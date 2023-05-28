ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 378.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,232 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.20% of FOX worth $30,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in FOX by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

