ING Groep NV Has $27.19 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 552.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

