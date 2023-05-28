ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731,690 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ING Groep NV owned 0.10% of Altria Group worth $82,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 222,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.