ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 1,759,594 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,759,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,750,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.1% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $262.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.17 and a 200-day moving average of $171.62. The company has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $262.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

