ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,774 shares during the period. Light & Wonder accounts for 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ING Groep NV owned approximately 1.99% of Light & Wonder worth $109,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $343,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $2,109,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $68.55.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

