Insider Buying: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Buys $10,003.95 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) Director Nathaniel J. Kaeding bought 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,003.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,843. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $308.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MOFG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

