IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Declares GBX 3.20 Dividend

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IntegraFin Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.27) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 272.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.90. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.85 ($4.16). The company has a market capitalization of £871.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2,023.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.10) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.25 ($4.06).

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

