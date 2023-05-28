Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

