Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$13.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.98. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.79 and a twelve month high of C$15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.91.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

