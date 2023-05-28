Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,397,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.37% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $623,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $184,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

