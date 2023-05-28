Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Investar

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,407 shares of company stock worth $120,106 over the last ninety days. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Investar alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Investar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 79.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Investar in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Trading Up 0.6 %

ISTR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 5,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Investar has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Investar had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $21.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Investar will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.