iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

