iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 10th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $421.95. 5,531,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,736. The company has a market cap of $314.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

