iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lessened by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,047. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

