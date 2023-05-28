iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the April 30th total of 587,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,835,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

