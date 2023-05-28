iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management cut its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,607 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103,839 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,596 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 627.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,832 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000.

GBF stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $110.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

