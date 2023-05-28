Jacobsen Capital Management Has $3.83 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,891 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.01 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

