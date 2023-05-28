Jacobsen Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 6.0 %

Adobe stock opened at $415.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

