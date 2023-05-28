Jacobsen Capital Management Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jacobsen Capital Management trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

