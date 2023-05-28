Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 364 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. ING Groep NV raised its position in S&P Global by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 56,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 657,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,108,000 after purchasing an additional 118,905 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in S&P Global by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

NYSE SPGI opened at $360.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.77. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.