JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the April 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JanOne Price Performance

JAN stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. JanOne has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JanOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JanOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in JanOne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JanOne during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

Featured Stories

