Jefferies Financial Group Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $472.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.73.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $394.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.16 and a 200-day moving average of $220.51.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

