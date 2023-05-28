Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $142,928.71 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,272.63 or 0.99976085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00941315 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,508.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

