Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.06 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Joystick has a market cap of $9.06 million and $20,754.95 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04619545 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,393.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

