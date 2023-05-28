JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Target Price to $62.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ's Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,308,643 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.



