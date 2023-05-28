Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBAXY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of JBAXY opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.
About Julius Bär Gruppe
Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
