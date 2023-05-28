Kava One Day Volume Reaches $35.54 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004103 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $613.42 million and approximately $35.54 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00053239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017900 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 540,994,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,059,746 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

