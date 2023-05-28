KeyCorp Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand anticipates that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,291 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

