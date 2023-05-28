KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 256.1% in the first quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 135,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 97,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNOP. Alliance Global Partners upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE KNOP opened at $4.80 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $163.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Featured Stories

