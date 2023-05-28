Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.48 billion-$16.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.83 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.8 %

KSS stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $47.63.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -465.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

