KOK Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $491,781.09 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. KOK has a market cap of $10.98 million and $491,781.09 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00025404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,146.91 or 0.99977436 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.02379423 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $379,812.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.