Komodo (KMD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $368,918.35

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Komodo has a market cap of $39.18 million and approximately $368,918.35 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00121510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00031212 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

