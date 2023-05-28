Korea Investment CORP Buys 252,524 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,540 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,524 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.32% of Palo Alto Networks worth $133,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.70. 6,408,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,631. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.55 and a 200-day moving average of $178.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $217.05.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,330 shares of company stock worth $56,733,346 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

