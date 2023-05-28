Korea Investment CORP Buys 5,350 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $105,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

