Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Danaher worth $151,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Danaher by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after purchasing an additional 619,195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Danaher by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after purchasing an additional 422,955 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.50. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

