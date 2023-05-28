Korea Investment CORP Has $111.02 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,119,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,009 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $111,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,207. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.53. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

