Korea Investment CORP Has $117.89 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,917 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.27% of Motorola Solutions worth $117,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 626.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after acquiring an additional 399,513 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after acquiring an additional 347,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.57. 932,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,339. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.18. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

