Korea Investment CORP Sells 226,546 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,546 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $100,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 324,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 187,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76,778 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.90. 7,411,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,497. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

